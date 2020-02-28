The Southwest Kansas Problem Gambling Taskforce will host guest speaker Daniel J. Trolaro, assistant executive director of the Council of Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, on April 6 at United Wireless Arena.

Trolaro will present the workshop, “The Dis-Ease of Disordered Gambling: Pain, Fear & Vulnerability.”

The event will be open to the public from 7 to 8 p.m., while continuing education units can attend a professional workshop from 1 to 4 p.m.

To RSVP to both events, visit www.swks-problemgambling.org/ or call 620-227-1562 by March 13.

According to a news release, Trolaro will examine the “dis-ease” of gambling addiction through experiences from his own life and journey, along with the importance of community and connection in the recovery process.

"For those who struggle with problem and disordered gambling," Trolaro said, "their drug of choice is a process, rather than a substance, which serves as a solution to a deeper problem that includes varying degrees of pain, including physical, psychological, emotional and, for most, financial.

"Pain resulting from trauma, PTSD, abuse, adverse childhood experiences and neglect that goes unresolved will continue to manifest itself in the downward spiral of gambling addiction."

Using a comprehensive, holistic approach, Trolaro treats the whole person from deep within and how it can lead to a sustained and meaningful long-term recovery.

The event is part of Problem Gambling Awareness Month campaign hosted by the Southwest Kansas Problem Gambling Taskforce through the month of March.

A graduate from The College of New Jersey with a BS in Finance and a concentration in Economics, Trolaro holds an MS in Psychology from California Coast University and has been a speaker throughout the U.S. talking of traditional gambling, as well as internet mobile device gambling.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com