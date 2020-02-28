A contribution of $20,000 was made by AT&T for Officer Wellness Program to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center recently.

The funds come on the heels of an AT&T financial commitment to KLETC’s First Responder Safety Symposium in Dodge City in 2019.

“We appreciate AT&T’s generosity not only for its support of KLETC but for its demonstrated concern for the wellbeing of first responders throughout Kansas,” said KLETC executive director Darin Beck in a news release.

According to KLETC, first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty and with that comes FirstNet, a nationwide wireless broadband network for first responders being built and deployed through a public-private partnership between the federal government and AT&T.

FirstNet is a network built to meet the needs of law enforcement officers.

“Supporting first responders is a strong fit with our philanthropic interests and I hope this will increase awareness of AT&T’s FirstNet service,” said president of AT&T Kansas Molly Kocour Boyle in a news release.

Located in Hutchinson, the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center was established in 1968 by the Kansas Legislature and serves as the central law enforcement training facility and headquarters for all law enforcement training in Kansas.

