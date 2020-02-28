The Arthur E. & Cornelia C. Scroggins Foundation, through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, awarded New Chance, Inc., in Dodge City a grant of $2,700 for the third year.

According to New Chance, the funds will be used to assist in funding monthly family dinners at its facility.

A community alcohol and drug treatment center, New Chance, Inc., believes that integrating persons served back with their families is important to their recovery and provides this monthly opportunity for families to join their family member for a Sunday dinner.

“These family dinners add to our client’s recovery and their ability to re-establish family connections, which enhances their success. They are very important,” said New Chance director of clinical services Jimmy Jones in a news release.

The monthly family dinners began in December 2019 in time for Christmas.

According to its mission, New Chance, Inc., is dedicated to providing a nurturing, compassionate and thriving environment for individuals affected by alcohol and other drugs, offering individuals with the opportunities on the road to recovery through education, treatment and the recovery process.

Services are open to all persons affected by alcohol and other drugs, with third-party payment and self-pay (based on a sliding fee scale) options available.

The Scroggins Foundation provides annual grants for charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational purposes.

For New Chance admissions information, call 620-225-0476.

