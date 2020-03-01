The public is invited to attend on March 2 at noon at Stringer Fine Arts Center at HCC as the Hutch Rotary Club hosts Mike Folks, superintendent for USD 308.

Folks began his tenure as USD 308’s 33rd superintendent in its 147 year history on July 1, 2019. Prior to coming to Hutchinson, Folks had been superintendent for Clay County Schools in Clay Center for 14 years and, before that, superintendent at Central Heights in Richmond, Kansas.

A native of Wellsville, he received his BA from Ottawa University, a masters from Fort Hays State and a masters and superintendent certification from Pittsburg State.

Folks is married to Micca, a school psychologist for 308. They have three grown children and two grandchildren.

For more information about Rotary membership and upcoming programs, please visit hutchrotary.org.