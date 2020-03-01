Defendant pleads to battering police officer

LEAVENWORTH — A man has pleaded guilty to attacking a Leavenworth police officer last year.

Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, entered the plea Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery of a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement.

Two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Dunkle reportedly approached a police officer April 16. The officer was seated in a patrol car with the window of the driver’s door was downDunkle reportedly started to punch the officer.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 3.

Bluestem encourages wellness

NORTH NEWTON — After a number of years trying to to find new and creative ways to market its new membership drive in January, Bluestem Wellness Centers found a pretty successful formula last year — one that it replicated this past month — with a food drive that would not only benefit the wellness centers in Hesston and North Newton but also the communities that were home to them.

“We finally got to a point after a number of years that we wanted to do something to give back to the communities, both for our members to give back but also for Bluestem Wellness Centers to give back to the community as well,” said Jason Jones, director of Bluestem Wellness Centers.

The Bluestem Wellness Centers in Hesston and North Newton collected over 400 pounds of food and personal hygiene products during their Food Drive for Fitness promotion this past January.