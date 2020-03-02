The City of Dodge City’s 1st Ave. Reconstruction project is scheduled to start Tuesday, March 3, with Building Solutions, LLC, as the primary contractor.

The project will cover a five-block section on 1st Avenue from Hickory Street to Cedar Street and will consist of the reconstruction of the brick pavement and installation of a new water line and services.

The existing curb and gutter will remain in place, and the street will be reconstructed with concrete.

Building Solutions plans to shut down three blocks at a time to complete work, and the project will consist of two phases.

Phase one will consist of the three blocks from Hickory Street to Divisions Street.

Work is anticipated to take 200 days to complete, depending on the weather, and the street is expected to be reopened entirely by mid-September.

For more information or questions, contact Building Solutions, LLC, at 620-225-1199 or City of Dodge City Engineering department at 620-225-8106.