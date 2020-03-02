The Dodge City High School Lady Demons put one in the win column to finish a successful basketball regular season with a 60-31 victory over the Hays Lady Indians Friday night in Hays.

The 16-4 Lady Demons now prepare for a visit from the Wichita East Aces on Tuesday in a substate game.

Against Hays, the Lady Demons had a familiar start when the team came out a bit sluggish while Hays came out playing hard.

The Demons gave up baskets in transition but still held a 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, play improved as they team did a better job of not getting beaten off the drive and they stayed between Hays and the basket on defense.

Plus, the team went to work defensively and got a few steals that led to baskets, said Lady Demons coach Kelley Snodgrass.

On offense, the team shot well from deep, hitting 8-18 from the three point line.

The Lady Demons executed well and made that extra pass on offense for 20 assists on 24 field goals in a fast, uptempo game.

"We played good team basketball. Tonight we had a great team win," Snodgrass said.

The Lady Demons didn't get much scoring help at the free throw line with just 4-7 and their aggressive play led to 23 free throw attempts for Hays.

The Lady Demons bench was strong, scoring 24 of the 60 total points. Dodge out rebounded the Indians 37-30.

"Minus the first quarter, I was pleased with our defensive intensity," Snodgrass said.

For the Lady Demons, Kisa Unruh continued to be a team leader with 12 points and 5 assists.

Chidera Okoro also had a strong night with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Camree Johnson added 10 points and played good, hard defense with 4 steals.

After being out of the lineup for several weeks, Lauren Gleason was back in the lineup and was all over the place defensively recording 4 steals.

"It was great to have her back," Snodgrass said.

As the team heads into the post season, Snodgrass said she was pleased with how the team has progressed through the season.

They were tested and found ways to win in some tough games.

"We continued to get more continuity with each game," Snodgrass said. "We hang our hat on our defense. We had a lot of growth in that area as well."

Next up for the Demons is the Wichita East Lady Aces in a game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 in Dodge City.

The aces are 7-13 for the season but they are very athletic and scrappy on defense.

With a short turnaround and only one practice before taking on Wichita East, Snodgrass said they would get their legs back under them and focus on basic execution.

The 16-4 season is one of the best records ever for the Lady Demons in school history.

With a junior varsity that went undefeated, the future looks bright for the Lady Demons.

