New trophies are headed for the display case at Dodge City High School.

The DCHS wrestling team captured third place at the 6A State Wrestling championships at Hartman Arena in Park City this past weekend.

"This was a great cap to our year. Our kids stepped up and got it done," said Demons wrestling coach Tate Lowe.

The Red Demons placed 7 of 11 qualifiers on the podium including one state champion and a pair of second place finishes as well as a fourth, a fifth and two sixth place finishes.

Leading the Red Demons team was Luke Barker who captured first place with four wins in the 152 bracket with a first place 3-2 decision over Izaiah Delvalle of Hutchinson who had a 35-7 season record.

Taking second place finishes were Damian Mendez at 113 and Garrett Edwards at 145.

Mendez won his first three rounds then lost to Bishop Murray of Topeka-Washburn Rural (34-3 season record) in a 5-2 decision.

Edwards also won three rounds then lost to Cason Lindsey of Derby (39-5 season record) in a close 1-0 decision.

"We had a really good showing," Lowe said. "Only one finished how I wanted but everyone else was wrestling well. We're really excited and proud of these kids."

Barker's bracket was the deepest at state. Anyone in the bracket could win it.

Barker, who is a freshman, put himself up there with those guys. He beat a kid that had beaten him twice this year and showed a lot of maturity to wrestle through.

"He knew what it takes to win and he did it," Lowe said. "He deserved it. All of our kids stepped up and did really well."

The second place finishes were heartbreaks at the state championship. Lowe said he told his team they are never defined by one tournament or one match or one moment.

Of the team placers, five are returning for next season.

This is exciting for the Dodge City wrestling program. Lowe said the returning wrestlers will start working to get back on the podium.

The team had shown great progress throughout the year.

In the preseason, they were ranked nine or 10 and at the bottom. The team had two defending state champions and the rest of the team was not ranked.

They improved to a point that seven of the 11 qualifiers placed at state.

"We were within striking distance of a state championship," Lowe said.

During the season, the team showed determination to buy into the coaching plan and were willing to do the work. They were unselfish and willing to do what they were asked to do. Even when asked to move up a weight class, they did what needed to be done for the team.

"They did things to help the team and not just themselves. They came together. They cared about each other and became a family," Lowe said. "I think that's the reason we had a great finish to our season."

One of the most improved wrestlers was Ryan Parga.

As a senior, he had never qualified for state. He was focused and got a state medal even though he had limited experience. He showed a lot of willingness to improve and get better.

"That was great to see," Lowe said.

As for next season, there are up and comers and the team is going to be tough next year.

"That's how we progress. If the kids buy into that, we'll keep progressing and getting better. We'll have a good future," Lowe said.

There are plenty young wrestlers heading into the high school program with some 180 in middle school.

"Our middle school coaches do a fantastic job of getting those kids ready for high school. They do a good job of getting them prepared," Lowe said.

Once they are in high school, assistant coaches Jesse Barber, Dane Edwards, Edgar Roman and Daniel Yoder take over and prepare the kids for competition.

"I'm blessed to have this coaching staff. They are awesome and care about the kids. They are a major reason for our success," Lowe said.

DCHS Individual state placings: (Season record)

106 Juan Castro, Place unknown, 1 team point, (21-25).

113 Damian Mendez, Second place, 24 team points, (27-1).

138 Rudy Hernandez, Fifth place, 9 team points, (31-21).

145 Garrett Edwards, Second place, 21 team points, (27-8).

152 Luke Barker, First place, 24 team points, (28-6).

160 Marcelion Otero, Fourth place, 20 team points, (31-7).

170 Ruben Rayas, Sixth place, 13 team points, (10-5).

182 Ryan Parga, Sixth place, 10 team points, (37-14).

195 Josh Bertholf, Place unknown, 5 team points, (24-12).

220 Santonio Turner, Place unknown, 0 team points, (18-20).

285 Cody Terrell, Place unknown, 5 team points, (30-15).

Team totals

1. Mill Valley 161.5

2. Topeka-Washburn Rural 148.0

3. Dodge City 132.0

4. Garden City 124.5

5. Derby 121.5

6. Olathe North 109.0

7. Olathe South 106.5

8. Manhattan 95.0

9. Gardner Edgerton 63.0

10. Wichita-West 58.0

11. Olathe Northwest 47.0

12. Junction City 45.0

13. Liberal 44.0

14. Lawrence-Free State 43.0

15. Hutchinson 42.5

16. Haysville-Campus 41.0

16. Wichita-South 41.0

18. Blue Valley 39.5

19. Blue Valley Northwest 39.0

20. Blue Valley West 29.0

21. Lawrence 28.0

22. Wichita-North 25.0

23. Shawnee Mission North 21.0

24. Wichita-Heights 20.0

25. Shawnee Mission East 16.5

26. Olathe West 14.0

27. Wichita-Southeast 13.0

28. Olathe East 12.0

28. Shawnee Mission West 12.0

30. J.C. Harmon 10.0

31. Blue Valley North 8.0

32. Topeka 7.0

33. Shawnee Mission Northwest 5.0

34. Shawnee Mission South 0.0

34. Wichita-East 0.0

