The board of directors for the Depot Theater Company voted this past Thursday to hire Christopher King as the company’s new artistic director.

The vote came after months of assessment both financially and with the success of the Christmas production, according to a news release from the Depot.

With year of theater experience behind him, King, a Kansas a native, has ran theater companies in Kansas City, Philadelphia, and New York City.

“We’re committed to continuing a strong tradition of volunteerism which has allowed us to resume a season as we move toward recovery," board president Katie Ruthie said in a news release. "Christopher King shares that commitment.

"It has been gratifying to welcome new faces to share the effort with the longtime volunteers who have set very high standards for dedication and effort."

King is currently directing the Depot's run of “A Miracle Worker” after joining the company in September 2019 as a volunteer.

King took over after a temporary closing of the company due to lack of funding.

King then directed “A Laura Ingall's Wilder Christmas” before “Miracle Worker.”

“I look forward to working with all the incredibly talented people at the Depot to bring top-notch theater performances to our main stage and to create new avenues for performance and opportunities for a wide array of voices to be heard,” King said in a news release.

Next up after “The Miracle Worker” will be “Children of Eden,” with rehearsals starting soon.

Tickets are still available for the remaining performances of “Miracle Worker.” Reservations can be made at depottheaterco.com or call 620-225-1001.

Also during the theater company board meeting, new board members Mike Salem, Nancy Sapp, Greta Clark, and Dr. Glendon Forgey were announced. They join current members Ruthi, Josh Roesener, Ila Siders, and Barbara Straight.

