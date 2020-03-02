Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.58; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $8.18
PCP prices: Wheat $4.25; Corn $3.68; Milo/cwt. $5.59; Soybeans $8.30
Scoular: Wheat $4.34; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.24
