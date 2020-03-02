1. Mike Folks at Hutch Rotary: 11:45 a.m. Monday, Stringer Fine Arts Center, 640-698 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson. Mike Folks began his tenure as USD 308’s 33rd superintendent in its 147 year history on July 1, 2019. Folks received a masters from Pittsburg State University in educational leadership and administration in 2000 and a masters in higher education/higher education administration from Fort Hays State University in 1997.

2. 20th Annual Parade of Quilts: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Yoder. Soak in the quilting tradition of this Amish community during their 20th Annual Parade of Quilts event. Delight in scores of hand-stitched creations of every pattern, color and size displayed at participating merchants throughout town. Each an original work of art and ready to take home and become a part of your family’s heirlooms. Pick up your Parade Route brochure for a complete listing of this self guided tour.

3. Chiropractic & CBD Oil info session: 6:15 p.m. Monday, Hurst Chiropractic, 1700 East 30th Ave Suite A, Hutchinson. Expert Dixie Brunson with Hempworx will teach about CBD oil and products.