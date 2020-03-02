On Feb. 29, the Salvation Army officially revealed its plans in detail for its future as a part of the Dodge City community during an event put together by its Capital Campaign consultant, Jan Scoggins, and her team.

Recently, the Salvation Army and High Plains Journal successfully negotiated a purchase of the latter’s building, with a potential closing dater of June 30.

The former HPJ building will be renovated, made into the Salvation Army’s new primary base of operations and function as a community center in Dodge City, providing a broader range of community care and outreach referred to as “A Beacon on the Hill.”

The Dodge City Salvation Army and the adjacent thrift store, managed by Capts. Roberto Davila and Elia Davila, is operating at 1100 Ave. E for now, but with the move to the soon-to-be-former High Plains Journal building, what they can offer will increase.

“You cannot begin to imagine all the new programs we will be able to do in this building,” said Elia Davila.

Brian Marshall, CEO and founder of Building Solutions of Dodge City, has been working with the Salvation Army for two and half years to find a new base.

“This is going to give a lot more street presence and make people more mindful of the Salvation Army,” Marshall said.

Highlighting that with the advantageous location, there will be more opportunities for passersby on Wyatt Earp Boulevard to express interest in the Salvation Army, as opposed to Avenue E, which doesn’t get much traffic.

Building Solutions was commissioned a floor plan for the renovation for the envisioned Corp Community Center and the accompanying add-ons, which features an overhaul of up-to-date technology and efficiency in care needs.

Including a regulation basketball court and gymnasium to offer more afterschool programs and community gatherings, among other activities.

Carlos Aguilar, a regular volunteer, expressed hope that this will pull kids away from their multimedia devices and encourage healthy interaction.

Some of the additions include a better equipped and organized thrift and family store to hold and distribute in- and out-of-season goods; an updated industrial-level kitchen for more efficient food preparation for events, meals and meetings; and a new inside parking area that will be allowed to fill Salvation Army vehicles and needed supplies. There will be other parking docks for larger vehicles to receive and deliver transport goods.

To generate revenue, there will be rental spaces with offices available. Inside, social workers will have space for much-needed or requested privacy for visitors.

A new sanctuary with prayer rooms will be set up with a stage and will be able to host about 200 people.

The new Corps Community Center will also have laundry, bathing and restroom facilities.

There are also plans for a playground and potential day care service.

“We’re all here because we want to volunteer some way and help our fellow neighbor that may be struggling today,” said Maj. David Harvey. “And that is my hope for this new facility.”

Harvey said this includes better ADA accessibility than the Avenue E location, which was a driving force for a needs assessment that showed the current facility was inadequate for community standards and their mission.

Harvey said people in need will benefit by improved services offered by the old facility, in the new facility and the new services being offered.

He said that with centers like this one, schools tend to improve in testing and crime begins to drop because of youths and adults having a safe place to study and work and access to people who can help them the right way.

When asked about addiction rehabilitation, he said these centers will provide a network with other centers for those battling addiction, helping them relocate so they can get well again, and that their priority will be focusing in the local neighborhoods first.

“It’s interesting that it’s the High Plains Journal building, which has supported farmers and ranchers with information that has made a difference, not only in the state but the whole country,” said Harvey. “I like to think of that, as the High Plains Journal has always found stories on the outside of the community, printed them and sent them out to everybody.

“But now the Salvation Army in this new facility will be taking people from outside the building, bringing them in, and creating stories. Creating changes in their life and in the community, so it seems very appropriate that we be able to continue that legacy.”

The potential closing of purchase for the new facility is on June 30 and the campaign for the $4.3 million of funding needed is ongoing.

“The Salvation Army is not just the people who are down and out, but for anyone who may need help,” said advisory board member Wes Underwood. “We’re the organization with our doors open.”

For more information about the Corp Community Center and how people can help, contact Jan Scoggins at 620-682-0934 or at 620-225-5444 or email jan.scoggins@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Local Salvation Army Capt. Roberto Davila can be reached at 620-225-1625 or by email at roberto.davila@usc.salvationarmy.org.