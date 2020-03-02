Perhaps they should have called this deadly outbreak the "Kansas Flu" or the "Haskell Flu."

Over a hundred years ago, in 1918 and 1919, the "Spanish Flu" ravaged the world. It was the worst infectious disease outbreak of the 20th century.

This "pandemic," or worldwide epidemic, occurred during World War I. Soldiers living in close quarters and traveling overseas to fight in foreign theaters spread the disease globally.

As many as 500 million, or over a quarter of the earth's population, contracted this H1N1 influenza virus, and of those infected, 10 percent died.

Like the flu of today, the very young, the old and those with compromised immune systems were the most likely to die if they contracted it. Unlike today, the disease also had a high mortality rate for healthy individuals between 20 and 40.

Some professionals feel this was because the strong immune systems in this group over-reacted initiating what is known as a cytokine storm. Others think war-time living conditions and overcrowding lead to a high rate of secondary bacterial infections which made the disease more lethal among young adults.

Flu vaccines didn't exist and antibiotics to treat secondary infections had yet to be invented.

Therefore professionals were left with only "non-pharmaceutical interventions." These included quarantine, personal hygiene, disinfecting objects and limiting public gatherings.

The exact origin of the Spanish flu, in late 1917 or early 1918, is still debated. Possible sources are Europe, Asia and North America. China fared well during the outbreak.

Some scientists believe this was due to the Chinese having build up an immunity from an early less virulent strain starting there.

Many conclude it began in the United States. The flu virus may have started in excrement from poultry and swine raised to feed deploying troops at Fort Riley. Troops leaving the Fort would have then spread the flu throughout Europe.

In 2004 historian John M. Barry wrote in his book, "The Great Influenza" and the "Journal of Translational Medicine," the first known cases were probably in Haskell County, Kansas in 1917.

From here in southwest Kansas it could have spread to Fort Riley.

Regardless of the Spanish flu's origin, the first major outbreaks were in the European war zone.

It blossomed at a major troop staging and hospital camp in Étaples, France.

Hundreds of thousands of troops passed through, and were treated for war injuries at, this overcrowded major base.

During the War many nations down-played or censored reports of flu illnesses and deaths in order to maintain morale among their troops and citizenry.

The country of Spain was neutral so they did not hold back any information about the flu.

As a result, the numbers reported from Spain were much higher than other countries, leaving everyone to believe the flu was most rampant in Spain.

For this reason it was dubbed the Spanish Flu. Further strengthening this misconception was King Alfonso XIII of Spain contracting and nearly dying from the illness.

By the fall of 1918, the Spanish flu was rampant in the United States.

Accounts from the Dodge City Daily Globe reported people were dying in the area and individuals were urged to avoid large gatherings and unnecessary contact with one another.

The worse wave of deaths was the autumn of 1918, with a smaller final wave the next winter.