Updates were announced this past Friday to the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Programs by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

As required by the 2018 Farm Bill, the updates include changes as well as discretionary changes intended to improve the administration of the program and clarify existing program requirements, according to the USDA.

“Honeybee producers should pay close attention to the ELAP program changes to ensure they meet the new deadline requirements,” FSA administrator Richard Fordyce said in a news release. “These changes better align two key disaster assistance program deadlines to provide consistency and ease of management for honeybee producers.”

ELAP will run according to the calendar year instead of the FSA fiscal year as it was previously administered.

Requirements remain for producers to submit application for payments within 30 calendar days at the end of the program year.

The deadline to apply calendar year losses in 2020 will be Jan. 30, 2021.

According to the USDA, producers will have 15 days from when the loss is first apparent — instead of 30 days — to file a honeybee notice of loss starting this year.

The change is in part to be consistent with ELAP and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

The NCDA program also has a 15-day notice of loss period for honey.

The notice of loss deadline for ELAP will remain 30 days from when the loss is first apparent to the producer for other covered losses, including livestock feed, grazing and farm-raised fish losses.

Documentation will be required to substantiate how current year inventory was acquired by program participants if they were paid for the loss of a honeybee colony or hive in both the previous two years or either one of the two years.

According to the USDA, program participants must provide a producer certification that the loss was a direct result of at least three of the five symptoms of Colony Collapse Disorder, if the honeybee colony loss incurred was because of Colony Collapse Disorder.

Colony Collapse Disorder includes: the loss of live queen and/or drone bee populations inside the hives; rapid decline of adult worker bee population outside the hives, leaving brood poorly or completely unattended; absence of dead adult bees inside the hive and outside the entrance of the hive; absence of robbing collapsed colonies and at the time of collapse, varroa mite and Nosema populations are not at levels known to cause economic injury or population decline.

ELAP will cover colony losses, honeybee hive losses, honeybee feed losses if they have been destroyed either through Colony Collapse Disorder or natural disasters.

For more information on ELAP visit farmers.gov/recover or contact your FSA County Office.

To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com