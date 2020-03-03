On Friday, Feb. 28, Steve Dominguez, 42, of Dodge City, was arrested and charged with eight criminal charges, seven of which are felonies.

According to Assistant Ford Count Attorney James Crux, Dominguez was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of aggravated battery, one count aggravated intimidation of a witness, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of aggravated endangering a child, and two counts of criminal threat that are felony charges.

He was charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal restraint.

The complaint filed in Ford County District Court claims Dominguez allegedly engaged in unlawful sodomy with a victim who did not give consent through either "being overcome by force or fear, when the victim is unconscious or physically powerless or when the victim is incapable of giving consent because of the effect of any liquor, narcotic, drugs or other substances."

The complaint also states Dominguez allegedly caused bodily harm or disfigurement to the victim and then attempted to prevent or dissuade the victim with an intent to injure the victim from reporting the crime.

Dominguez also allegedly impeded the victim from breathing through either strangulation or "applying pressure on the throat, neck, or chest of a person whom the offender is involved with or has been involved with in a dating relationship."

Dominguez also allegedly caused a minor child under 18 to be placed in a situation where the child's life, body or health is in danger and, through two different communications, allegedly made threats to the victim and a relative of the victim.

The criminal restraint charge alleges Dominguez unlawfully restrained the victim to "interfere substantially with such person's liberty."

According to Crux, the penalties for the charges filed are as follows:

• The penalty for aggravated criminal sodomy, a severity level 1 person felony, is between 147 to 653 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $500,000.

• The penalty for aggravated battery, a severity level 4 person felony, is punishable from between 38 to 172 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $300,000.

• The penalty for aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, a severity level 6 person felony, is punishable from between 17 to 46 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.

• The penalty for aggravated domestic battery, a severity level 7 person felony, is punishable from between 11 to 34 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $100,000.

• The penalty for aggravated endangering a child, a severity level 9 person felony, is punishable from between five and 17 months and a possible fine of up to $100,000.

• Each of the criminal threat counts, a severity level 9 person felony, carries a possible penalty of between five and 17 months and a possible fine of up to $100,000 for both counts.

• The charge of criminal restraint is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one year in jail and a possible fine of up to $2,500.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.