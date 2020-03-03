With two tournaments held over the weekend, the Dodge City High School forensics team found great success, according to coach Johnny Dunlap.

First up for the squad was in Goddard, where the team finished its sweepstakes with third place with individual team members winning nine medals and securing four state championship spots.

"The four state championship spots came from Kylee Smith taking first place in Dramatic Interpretation; Gage Banks taking first place in Program of Oral Interpretation and second place in Dramatic Interpretation, and Brian Nguyen taking second place in International Extemporaneous Speaking," Dunlap said.

"The other five medals went to Hever Arjon, who took third place in Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking and fifth in Original Oration; Brian Nguyen took third place in Impromptu Speaking; Kylee Smith took sixth place in Informative Speaking 10; and Rebekah Mazza who took fifth place in Poetry."

Several forensics team members took part in a competition of the Lincoln-Douglas Debate in Derby, with Brian Nguyen taking home a fourth-place medal.

"This was the first time in recent memory, and maybe ever, that anyone from Dodge City High School has won a medal in Lincoln-Douglas Debate," Dunlap said. "The trio performed better overall, as this was only their second time, ever, competing in this event, and was highlighted by Brian Nguyen winning the fourth-place medal."

Derby was also the location for the rest of forensics team competing in the individual event portion of the tournament, Dunlap said.

According to Dunlap, Arden Ingram finished first overall in Informative 10, earning her a second bid and therefore full qualification to the National Individual Event Tournament of Champions.

Also receiving full NIETOC qualifications were Kylee Smith, who finished second place in Dramatic Interpretation, and Alicia Santos, who finished third place in Dramatic Interpretation.

Santos also earned a state championship berth, as did Gage Banks, who took third place in Program of Oral Interpretation, earning him a NIETOC bid as well.

Finishing fifth place in poetry was Bryce Moore.

"This team is already in a stronger position than we were last year at this time," Dunlap said. "We have two students fully qualified to NIETOC, with four more bids to boot (two bids are necessary to qualify to NIETOC through the bid system).

"That’s more bids than we had last year, and more events qualified for state championships."

On March 6-7, the forensics team will travel to Olathe Northwest.

