Farmers affected by disasters in 2018 and 2019 will be receiving relief as a June 2019 package allocated more than $3 billion for disaster assistance and a December 2019 appropriations act added $1.5 billion for farmers across the country.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, those affected by drought and flooding, or through the Wildfires and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, received assistance.

“Our farmers have endured a lot over the last two years, many going from not enough moisture to too much rainfall,” said U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall in a news release. “Several counties saw unprecedented weather conditions that proved too much for the crops.

"It is important we continue to provide assistance for farmers dealing with extreme weather events and adverse growing conditions to help them continue their operations and provide us with the safest and most affordable food supply in the world.”

The surrounding counties in southwest Kansas that will receive aid for 2019 were Ford, Gray, Hodgeman, Meade, Edwards and Clark. For Kiowa County, aid for 2018 only will be received.

According to the USDA, counties were made eligible for funding by either receiving a D3 or greater drought designation by the U.S. Drought Monitor or were included in a federal disaster declaration with crops grown in both 2018 and 2019 eligible.

“It’s true that farmers and ranchers are no strangers to the impact natural disasters have on their operations, but disaster events the past two years have been atypically widespread, relentless and unforgiving,” Perdue said in a news release. “In some instances, producers have suffered multiple disaster events in one year or in several years back-to-back.

"I am pleased that Congress has afforded USDA the authority to continue providing much-needed assistance to producers who have lost so much these last few years.

"President Trump has the backs of our farmers, and we aim to support them as they recover.”

Beginning on March 23, farmers will be able to sign up for the WHIP+ program by visiting their local Farm Service Agency office.

According to the USDA, for producers who did obtain crop insurance or NAP coverage, the WHIP factor is between 75% and 95%.

The highest coverage level will receive 95%, and 70% will be given to those without crop insurance or NAP coverage.

