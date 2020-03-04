Despite concerns raised by Dodge City commissioners, a memorandum of understanding was approved Monday during the city commission meeting with Boot Hill Museum.

According to city officials, the agreement would assist Boot Hill Museum with funding for its expansion project in a loan amount not to exceed $850,000, an amount that will need to be paid back within three years once temporary notes are issued.

"Normally the city does not do this with a nonprofit organization, however, it is tied back to the STAR bonds project to complete the building," assistant city manager Melissa McCoy said. "Interior exhibits weren't covered under STAR bonds due to the statutes in place. Boot Hill Museum has had to raise funds and have been doing so the past few years."

According to McCoy, the interest rate will depend on what the interest rate is at the time of the temporary notes being issued.

"If the museum is unable to complete payments back to city," McCoy said, "then we would deduct the funds from the transient guest tax the museum receives."

Despite the funds request, a representative was not able to attend the meeting, something commissioner Rick Sowers addressed by saying, "seems like a large amount and not have any representation here."

According to McCoy, the museum has collected $1.4 million for the expansion project.

The loan will cover current costs as funding continues to come in.

"Not our typical practice but many of the fundraising funds the museum has coming in, some of them are over three-year periods, five-year periods, and those donors make payments over time instead of one lump sum," McCoy said. "The museum does appreciate the support the commission has given them."

Another concern was also raised by Commissioner Kent Smoll.

"We are setting a dangerous precedent to where I don't think it's right to loan money to a not-for-profit," Smoll said. "Now that being said, I understand it's part of the STAR bonds and if Boot Hill weren't involved in the project, we wouldn't have a STAR bonds project and that it's backed by the 2% transient guest tax, but does that enter into bonding limit calculations?"

Finance director Nicole May said the museum would be making the payments regarding the question Smoll raised.

City manager Cherise Tieben said that with the transient guest tax backstop, the loan would not necessarily open the door for other nonprofits to request loans from the city because "no one else has that. If the museum doesn't make the payment, then we just dock the proceeds we would normally send to the museum. There's no risk."

The request from Boot Hill Museum also came to have the new building ready in time for the 2020 tourism season.

Commissioners approved the memo of understanding loan unanimously, 5-0.

