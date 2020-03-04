The Dodge City High School Lady Demons continued their winning ways with a 50-20 victory over the Wichita East Lady Aces Tuesday night in the opening round of 6A Sub State play at Dodge City.

As they have in recent games, the team had a sluggish start but so did the Lady Aces with neither team having any luck finding the basket.

Camree Johnson finally broke the dry spell at 5:05 to go in the first quarter that had the Lady Demons leading 6-4.

Lady Demons coach Kelley Snodgrass said if she could figure out why the team struggles in the first, she would have fixed it a long time ago.

But for this first game of sub state play, it was definitely nerves.

"We just needed to settle down and play our game," Snodgrass said.

In the second, the Lady Demons found themselves as Johnson led the way with 8 of the team 16 points in the quarter. Five Demons scored in the second to take a 25-11 half time lead.

While the offense was hitting the basket, at times they had trouble completing passes and committed several turnovers.

A key in the second half was getting some steals in transition. Chidera Okoro gave the team a huge spark when she ran the floor and scored. Camree Johnson hit some big shots in the second to add to the energy.

The Lady Demons kept up the intensity in the second half and out scored the Aces 22-5 for a 47-16 lead at the end of the third. The team capitalized on turnovers with 29 points, that helped fuel the defense intensity, Snodgrass said.

Bree Gutierrez gave some good minutes off the bench with two steals and three rebounds.

"She's (Gutierrez) one of the smallest players out there but she's a fighter," Snodgrass said.

The game went to a running clock in the fourth and bench players got some extra time on the court.

Lauren Gleason and Camree Johnson both had seven rebounds and Kisa Unruh had six assists. Gleason and Kisa Unruh both had three steals.

Players points: Camree Johnson-16 (two 3 pointers), Kisa Unruh-13 (three 3 pointers), Chider Okoro-11, Breanna Gutierrez-4, Becca Unruh-3 (one 3 pointer), Lauren Gleason-2, Victoria Gonzalez-2.

Next up for the Lady Demons will be the Lady Panthers from Derby High School who scored a 74-33 victory over the Lady Pioneers of Wichita West High School Tuesday night.

That game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6 in Derby.

This game has the Lady Demons where they need to be as they head into their second round of Sub State play against Derby.

Snodgrass said its obvious that they want momentum as they start the post season.

"We need to have four solid quarters. We have to get off to a good start and handle their pressure defensively. We just need to be the aggressor," Snodgrass said. "We have to play with confidence and have some fun. We need to enjoy the moment."

To contact writer, email grose@pratttribune.com