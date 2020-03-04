In a partnership with Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, Rural Education & Workforce Alliance, Dodge City High School and Dodge City Community College, the first Ag & Diesel Day was held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at DCCC.

According to DCCC, the ag day event saw 41 DCHS students attend with the goal to show students who have interests in agriculture and agriculture-related fields, a variety of education and employment opportunities in the community.

Along with tours of the welding and diesel tech areas at DCCC, tours also took place at KanEquip, Inc., Truck Center Companies, Foley Equipment and American Implement.

DCCC President Harold Nolte awarded scholarships to DCHS seniors Brian Contreras, Fernando Frances, Alexis Gusman, Erik Morales, Carlos Rodriquez and Joel Vargas during a lunch at DCCC as part of Ag & Diesel Day.

