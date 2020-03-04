The first-ever 3i Gun Show will be held all three days at the upcoming 2020 3i SHOW, March 19-21 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

Held in the southwest corner on the concrete side of the expo center, the gun show will consist of gun vendors and private party gun enthusiasts from around the midwest who travel throughout the area to attend different shows.

Attendees can expect to find dealers that carry a variety of lawful handguns, rifles, shotguns, collectibles, antique weapons, and other related firearms/weapons accessories.

The 3i Gun Show is a great opportunity for people to find deals, for collectors to find something to complete their collection, and for attendees to make a connection with a dealer. The show will cater to everyone – from families, hobbyists, first time shooters, and professionals.

The show will be conducted in compliance with local and state level laws and regulations, with a heightened security presence.

Sponsored by Western Kansas Manufacturers Association The 3i SHOW, will be held March 19-21, at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

For complete information, visit www.3ishow.com, or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.