Low humidity, high seasonal temperatures and strong winds will combine for a high fire danger the next few days in the Topeka vicinity.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday for the northeast Kansas area.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged the next few days, as a high fire danger persists.

The rangeland fire index on Thursday afternoon will in the extreme category, according to the weather service.

Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely, according to the weather service. All fires are potentially serious.

All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Shawnee, Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Anderson and Coffey counties.

Topeka-area residents should see highs around 60 degrees Thursday and Friday and near 70 on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather service says that the next chance for showers will be on Sunday night.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Friday night: Clear, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

• Sunday night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

• Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.