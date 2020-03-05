Miller Elementary School is still accepting donations for its Coins-For-Cancer fundraiser.

Since Monday, students have been contributing any amount of change, from pennies to dollars, to raise money for Dodge City people and families dealing with cancer.

Donations so far have been collected from buckets that are placed in every classroom and in the front office.

A poster by the front office keeps track of how much money students have raised, reminding them that all proceeds go to the Circle of Hope Cancer Support Group.

According to Miller Elementary counselor Sarah Heil, they have raised a total of $264 but are still needing more to meet their $500 quota by Friday.

“Our kids really are doing a great job and we really want to encourage them to give back to the community,” said Heil. “Right now, our character trait is citizenship, and they are learning what it’s like to be a good citizen and give back and we thought this would be a good fundraiser to do that reflects that.”

Following an assembly on March 9, a representative from Circle of Hope is expected to come and pick up the donations raised, where they will use the money to aid people fighting cancer.

The Circle of Hope was chosen by the school to help with this program because they tend to reach out and help people and their families with cancer on the local level with donations they have received from other fundraisers.

Local businesses, like Victory Electric, that have helped raise money in the past for Coins-For-Cancer have participated this year as well.

The last day to submit donations is Friday.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

