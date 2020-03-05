A free movie screening of "Unplanned" will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Dodge City Church of the Nazarene, 1700 W. Ross Blvd.

Hosted by Wild West Republican Women’s Club, the event is part of a presentation from the Kansans For Life organization.

At the conclusion of the movie, a presentation by Kansans for Life will be made that will include information about the Value Them Both constitutional amendment, abortion laws, and tools and resources to be able to help the pro-life cause.

"The Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment update will explain the horrific Kansas Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for late-term abortion and taxpayer funding of abortion in Kansas, how the Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment allows Kansans to keep existing regulations on the abortion industry, what the current status of the amendment in the Kansas legislature is and what you can do to help get the amendment passed,” said Kansans for Life in a news release.

A waiver signed by parents of those 17 years of age and younger will be required to view the movie. The church will have permission forms on hand and there is no RSVP needed. For more information, contact Laura Tawater at lauratawater@gmail.com or 620-430-7767.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.