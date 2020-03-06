After almost two years, the reconstruction of Central Avenue is anticipated to be complete by the end of March.

Since July 2018, Central Avenue has been closed to due to an extensive remodeling project that has been in several early stages since 2016. Since then, around 1,500 days have been put into this operation.

The street’s aging underground infrastructure was the primary cause of this project and aligns with the City of Dodge City’s core value of ongoing improvement, with the project tallying about $5.4 million, according to Dodge City public information officer Abbey Martin.

The reconstruction of the near century-old underground infrastructure took place from South Comanche Street to Vine Street.

Reconstruction includes the installation of a larger waterline to provide better pressure, flow and fire protection, and an improved sewer system with a replacement sewer main and manhole covers.

Additionally, sewer and water services will now be available to people with property to the right-of-way.

Major redevelopment includes each side of Central being widened approximately 6 feet to provide adequate width for two standard driving lanes, with on-street parking, and being made to accommodate two-way traffic.

Other new-and-improved features include bump-outs built at the intersections to protect parked vehicles and ensure the safety of pedestrian traffic, a new sidewalk with colored-stamped concrete crosswalks at the intersections, and all the brick pavers, except for the block from Cedar Street to Vine Street, being replaced with 9-inch concrete pavement due to their place in the Historic Brick Street District.

Upon overall completion and transition back to two-way traffic, the street will provide a direct north-to-south route from the US-50 highway to Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

“We greatly appreciate the patience of our community during this project, especially the residents that live along Central Avenue,” said Martin in an email. “Road reconstruction projects can be lengthy, especially when you include the installation of new utility services.”

