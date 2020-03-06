Soil Testing is also another important part of preparing to plant your garden.

Most gardeners think that soil tests are done only to find out what nutrients are deficient.

However, it is just as important to know if you have adequate levels of nutrients so you don't add unneeded fertilizer.

The most basic soil test checks pH and the levels of phosphorus and potassium.

Most of the lawn and garden soil tests that come out of our soil-testing lab show more than adequate levels of both phosphorus and potassium. If those nutrients are not needed, applying them is a waste of money and can be a source of pollution.

In extreme cases, excess phosphorus can interfere with the uptake of micronutrients.

So, if you haven't taken a soil test in several years, take one this spring.

Begin by taking a representative sample from a number of locations in the garden that goes from the surface to 6 to 8 inches deep.

Mix the samples together in a clean container and select about 1 pint of soil.

For more detail on taking a soil test, visit www.agronomy.ksu.edu/soiltesting/p.aspx?tabid=40.

Take the soil to your local K-State Research and Extension office to have tests done at the K-State soil-testing laboratory for a small fee. I also recommend taking local soil tests to Servi-Tech for analysis.

A soil test determines fertility problems, not other conditions that may exist such as poor drainage, poor soil structure, soil borne diseases or insects, chemical contaminants or damage, or shade with root competition from other plants.

All of these conditions may reduce plant performance but cannot be evaluated by a soil test.

What a soil test does not tell you and you must figure out for yourself is also key.

Though soil tests are useful for identifying nutrient deficiencies as well as soil pH, they do not tell the whole story.

We often receive soils from gardeners that are having a difficult time growing crops even though the soil test shows the pH is fine and nutrients are not deficient.