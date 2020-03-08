Skate park effort launched

AUGUSTA — The City of Augusta is officially kicking off a community skate park project.

“People have been asking about this for a while. The ‘Pride and Progress’ initiative gave us a chance to put some money aside for it,” said Susie Geiger, assistant to the city manager for Augusta.

The city council last year set aside $75,000 for design and construction. This project came out of work with the city’s park advisory board. The city will launch fundraising efforts, including grant applications, as the project progresses.

“We want to grow this up,” Geiger said.

To start the process, the city is looking to collect input from community members on the design, feature and site location of the planned park. The city will host a design workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Frisco Depot, 618 State St., Augusta.

The city will be partnering with Spohn Ranch, a skatepark firm based out of Los Angeles, for design and construction services.

Drug charges dismissed against man subject of manhunt

LEAVENWORTH — Drug charges were dismissed Friday in the case of a man who was the subject of a manhunt last year in southern Leavenworth County.

The charges were dismissed as Jerron L. Cheeks-Beard appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as a preliminary hearing. He still faces two other charges.

The drug charges were dismissed as Cheeks-Beard, 30, appeared to reach a plea agreement with the prosecutor.

Cheeks-Beard still faces a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property. He is now scheduled to enter a plea to these remaining charges April 1.