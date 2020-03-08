Young people ages 14 or 15 who plan to work on a farm this summer need to be certified by taking an official Tractor Safety Training course.

The U.S. Department of Labor requires all youth age 14 or 15, who are doing farm work for someone other than a parent or legal guardian to complete a Tractor Safety Course.

Stafford County Extension Office will be offering a Tractor Safety Course at the Pratt Community College, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The class will begin at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Lunch is provided onsite, and is included in the registration fee. Those who reside or plan to work in Barber, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt or Stafford counties are welcome to participate.

Rides to and from Pratt will be provided to participants if needed.

Cost for the training is $40 for youth residing in Barber, Kingman, Kiowa , Pratt or Stafford counties. For those from outside of these counties, the fee is $50. The Stafford County Farm Bureau Association has agreed to pay the registration fee for youth living in Stafford County.

If a youth has completed the course in 2019, they do not need to repeat the course. Someone who’s 14th birthday is during 2020 may take the course but will not receive a certificate until they turn 14.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To get a registration packet, contact the Stafford County Extension Office 210 E. Third Ave, St, John, KS or call 620-549-3502.

In Pratt County contat the extension office, 824 W 1st Pratt, KS 67124 or call 620-672-6121. Those residing in other counties may register at their respective county extenion offices.

The deadline to register is March 13.