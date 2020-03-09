For its first annual Construction Day, Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation and Dodge City Community College welcomed 113 high school students on March 5.

According to Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation housing coordinator Mollea Wainscott, area students from Dodge City, Hodgeman County, Kiowa County, Minneola and Ness City toured local construction sites, met with contractors and learned about the DCCC Building Construction Technology Program.

Local contractors from Building Solutions, Christian Brothers, Conant Construction, M.R. Builder, Mead Lumber and Sutherlands met with students to discuss various topics and provide information on the construction trade that ranged from new residential builds to commercial remodels along with framing and finishing.

“This day was a huge success due to our partnerships with the DCCC and local contractors,” said Wainscott in a news release. “We have an amazing Building Construction Technology Program at DCCC that this community should be very proud of.”

According to Wainscott, Construction Day was a way to encourage students to view construction as a viable career field and to expose them to the Building Construction Technology Program.

Some students were also awarded DCCC scholarships by DCCC president Harold Nolte during a lunch the day of the event.

For more information, contact Wainscott at 620-371-3869 or housing@dodgedev.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.