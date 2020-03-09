The Little Theatre at Dodge City Community College is set to come alive as students present from the stage “Broadway Live” on March 12.

This is DCCC’s first concert of the new semester. Typically the first spring performance is usually something Broadway related and has been for the last seven years, said DCCC associate professor of vocal music and Fine Arts Division chair Kerry Kuplic.

“Broadway Live” is being billed as a showcase of sorts, where students are going to perform their own renditions and covers of pieces from various Broadway shows.

“It’s a chance for students to sing solos and duets, and certain extracts from music theater productions, that they choose rather than sort of a formal concert,” said Kuplic, who is also the conductor of the show. “This is more of a 'laid back' sort of thing.”

Members of the theater community outside the community college also get to have the spotlight on them as they perform.

Instead of using this concert to also raise money for the Choir Club as it has in the past, this semester, funds raised will go toward the memorial of a Fine Arts student who died in June.

Donations can be made and will be accepted at the concert.

“She had never sung before, and the Broadway concert was her first concert, and so I thought what a fitting way to honor her memory by having a fundraiser for her at this concert,” said Kuplic.

The nights repertoire will feature pieces from Broadway shows like, “Dear Evan Hansen,” the musical adaptations of “The Bridges of Madison County” and “The Secret Garden,” as well as songs from various artists, including Stevie Wonder, with the finale from “Sister Act.”

Rehearsing before January, aside from just music, this type of show will allow students to show off other acting performances during the night.

“I love to see the way students come alive on stage and doing something they’re performing, which is what they love to do, and having them get this opportunity to perform music they love, and that they chose,” Kuplic said.

Broadway Live opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Little Theatre, and public admission is free.

