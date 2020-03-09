He was one of Dodge City's law enforcement officers who turned to the "dark side" at least a couple of times.

Cornelius "Neil" Brown was born in Burlington, Iowa on March 21, 1844. As a child he moved with his family to St. Joseph, Mo., where he lived into adulthood.

On April 4, 1872 he married Lotta Bell Lanning.

The couple arrived in Dodge City a year later. Together they had three children, Lotta Bell Lanning, Jack and W.S. Brown.

He partnered with his friend and famous lawmen, Bill Tilghman, in the cattle business and hunted buffalo as a sideline. Brown and Tilghman killed over 4,000 bison.

Rath & Wright purchased their hides at $1.50 each. Today that would yield over $150,000. The two also succeeded in the cattle business until the winter of 1880 when a blizzard killed all but 800 of their cattle.

After Charlie Bassett's resignation in as Marshal on Nov. 4, 1879, Jim Masterson was appointed Marshal and Neil Brown was appointed his assistant. Both were reappointed on May 4, 1880.

Neil Brown was a member of the Wyatt Earp's and the Masterson's "gang" which was looked down upon by social conservatives in Dodge City and elsewhere.

In March 1881, a reporter from Iowa degraded Dodge City's gang members. Among what an Iowa paper printed, and was reprinted in Dodge City, "Marshal James Masterson and Policeman Neil Brown were also gamblers and kept mistresses..." Enraged, James Masterson, Neil Brown and Mayor James Kelley caught the reporter and drenched him under the railroad water tank.

Soon after, the tide turned against the gang with the April 6, 1881 elections. Brown, and James Masterson lost their jobs marshaling in Dodge City.

Neil Brown remained in Dodge City and supported the gang. In June 1883, he was basically on the "other side of the law" as he aided Luke Short who hired prostitutes in the Long Branch Saloon.

When Short was forced out of town, Brown was part of the Dodge City Peace Commission which defended Short.

However, Short was still in good standing in the community. He assisted Tom Nixon with the horse races held in conjunction with the famous July 4, 1884 bullfights.

But later, Neil Brown, Bill Tilghman and Jim Masterson acted on the shady side when they played a part in the Gray County seat war. In January 1889, they helped steal records from Cimarron and took them in a wagon to Ingalls.

This happened after a battle which killed a Cimarron resident and wounded several other people. And, in the end, the county seat remained in Cimarron.

Apparently Brown and Tilghman experienced little or no repercussions for their actions in Gray County. When Indian Territory (Oklahoma) opened to settlement in 1889, Brown, Tilghman and Fred E. Sutton opened a mercantile store in Guthrie.

In 1891, Neil Brown began homesteading on a farm a mile west of Chandler, Okla.

Brown went on to serve as a deputy U.S. Marshal for eight years and later for four years as a jailer for his old friend, Lincoln County, Okla. Sheriff Bill Tilghman.

At the end of his tenure with Tilghman, he moved back to his farm near Chandler where he died on March 13, 1926. He is buried at Oak Park Cemetery in Chandler.