Enrollment into the Conservation Reserve Program grasslands for farmers and ranchers is set to begin March 16 and will run through May 15, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Participants will retain the right to conduct common grazing practices, such as haying, mowing or harvesting seed from the enrolled land, through CRP Grasslands.

“Through this CRP Grasslands signup, farmers and ranchers can protect grasslands, rangelands and pastures, while maintaining the land as working grazing lands,” said USDA Farm Service Agency administrator Richard Fordyce in a news release. “The program emphasizes support for grazing operations and plant and animal biodiversity, while protecting land under the greatest threat of conversion or development.”

The news release also stated that with the primary nesting season of birds, timing of some activities may be restricted.

For establishing approved conservation practices, participants will receive an annual rental payment and may receive up to 50% cost-share.

The contract for CRP is for 10 or 15 years and two millions acres were set aside for CRP Grassland enrollment in the 2018 Farm Bill

According to the USDA, FSA will rank applications using a number of factors including existence of expiring CRP land, threat of conversion or development, existing grassland, and predominance of native species cover, and cost.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of CRP, which is one of the largest conservation programs at USDA, with 22 million acres currently enrolled.

For more information or to enroll in CRP Grasslands, contact your local FSA county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp.

To locate your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.

