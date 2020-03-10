Scholarships have been made available through the Shelter Insurance Foundation coming this spring. The $2,000 scholarships are sponsored by agents Michael Mariche, Jason Putnam and Troy McCain and will each be awarded to Dodge City High School graduates.

According to Shelter Insurance, a committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipients.

Each applicant will be considered based on scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities by the committee.

The scholarship winners will be announced near the end of the school year.

Scholarships can be applied to the students tuition, fees, or campus housing.

It can be used for any course of study at any accredited college or university beginning in the fall.

Payment will be made directly to the school of the student's choice by the foundation.

Applications must be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 27.

For more information, interested seniors need to contact their high school counselor or principal or Shelter Insurance agents Mariche, Putnam or McCain.

Sponsored by Shelter Insurance companies, the Shelter Insurance Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes.

Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, Shelter Insurance offers auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 14 states.

The scholarships will be awarded without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants.

