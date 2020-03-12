As more cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 are confirmed in the U.S., large gathering events are taking steps for preparedness if not canceling events outright.

As the 66th annual 3i SHOW nears, according to sponsor Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, a large turnout is still expected as the show will feature vendors, products and services from the agricultural industry, as well as speakers and presenters on a variety of topics, the Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association and a bull sale.

WKMA is reminding vendors and guests to better safeguard themselves and others from potential illness with steps provided by the Kansas Department of Health, Ford County Health Department, and Ford County Emergency Management: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water is unavailable.

To keep from spreading respiratory illness to others: Stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information on daily preventative actions for wellness, contact www.kdheks.gov.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com