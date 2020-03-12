Hospital revises visitor guidelines

PITTSBURG — As part of a comprehensive response to preparedness for the COVID-19 outbreak, Ascension Via Christi has revised its visitor guidelines, a release from the hospital said.

“Our guidance addresses the safety of our associates and the persons with whom we are privileged to serve, in addition to ensuring that we continue to deliver optimal care,” said Sam Antonios, MD, who serves as the hospitals’ chief medical officer, in announcing the updated guidance regarding visitation designed to further ensure the safety of patients, visitors, associates and volunteers.

In alliance with the most current CDC recommendations, Ascension Via Christi hospitals has revised its communications to reflect the following: No visitors who have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion or sore throat; Visits by children under age 14 will be at the discretion of patients and clinicians involved in their care; As per CDC guidance, visitors should not visit if they have returned from a country within the last 14 days that the CDC has designated as Level 3 Warning or Level 2 for Novel Coronavirus, and Visitors should be limited to two at any given time.

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle late Wednesday on south side of Manhattan

MANHATTAN — A pedestrian was struck and killed late Wednesday on the south side of Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at S. 15th Street and Fort Riley Boulevard.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle that was traveling west on Fort Riley Boulevard at S. 15th Street struck a pedestrian who had entered the roadway from the north.

Additional details weren’t available early Thursday.