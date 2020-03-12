Ford County attorney Kevin Salzman has added some hardware to his wall, as he was recently named the 2019 Prosecutor of the Year by the Kansas Narcotics Officers Association.

The award was given during the KNOA annual conference on March 10.

According to its website, KNOA was founded in 1992 to promote the cooperation, education and exchange of information among all law enforcement agencies involved in the enforcement of controlled substance laws.

KNOA stated Salzman was selected based on a commitment to prosecuting drug cases and that Salzman's office, "filed over 100 separate drug distribution charges against defendants accused of selling or distributing methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl."

Salzman was also praised for his success of resolving drug cases while also not compromising confidential informant identities and for being available to all law enforcement in Ford County.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this recognition, but this award is less about my individual efforts and more about the efforts of my assistant county attorneys, support staff and our law enforcement partners," Salzman said in a new release. "I am extremely appreciative to be a part of this team of dedicated professionals.”

KNOA created the Prosecutor of the Year Award to recognize and honor prosecutors who were committed to strong enforcement of narcotic laws in Kansas in 2017.

In honor of late Assistant Attorney General Steven Wilhoft, the KNOA Prosecutor of the Year award was named in his honor in 2018.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com