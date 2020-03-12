Too many fouls and too many turnovers threatened to spoil the Spearville Lady Lancers first round ball game at the State 1A Basketball Tournament in Manhattan Wednesday night against the Lady Panthers from Pittsburg-St. Mary's Colgan High School.

But the Lancers pulled together after a shaky second quarter when they were outscored 6-16 and got their confidence back to pull away and register a 55-41 victory over the Panthers.

Coach Andrew Kempke said they knew going in they needed to drive the ball and attack. They also knew they would get extended because the Panthers are aggressive.

The Panthers were bailing off other girls to take way easy finishes for the Lancers. But the offense met the challenge and that inspired the defense. They were creating turnovers and making layups and

took a 23-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But the team was having foul troubles that hit late in the first and carried over into the second quarter.

The team couldn't do their press and they got a little tight and that allowed St. Mary's Colgan to crawl back into the game.

Kempke said because of foul trouble, he couldn't rotate the lineups on the floor like he wanted to. Alissa Heskamp had three fouls at half time and Alana Hartman, Anna Stein and Brianna Ede all had two apiece.

"That caused us to not have the lineup we would like to have had on the floor," Kempke said.

At the half, the Lancers held a slim 29-21 lead. Kempke told his players they need move their feet and don't foul with their hands. They needed to focus on getting rebounds and then running with the ball that allows the team to play well. They needed to pitch the ball out and finish plays.

"Take a deep breath and relax and we'll get back to how we were in the first quarter," Kempke said to his team.

The Lancers struggled with 22 turnovers and that was out of character for the team because of late, the team has been playing really well.

Fouls were still an issue in the third with Heskamp picking up her third foul and that caused the team to tighten up but then they started to get some rhythm back and guarded well on defense.

The teams played even in the third quarter but in the fourth, Kempke was able to get the lineups back in the game he wanted and the team began to play better.

The offense and defense both started working better and they pulled away to take the 55-41 victory.

Ehlaina Hartman led the team with 25 points and Alissa Heskamp had 13. A player that hadn't gotten a lot of playing time was sophomore Taelor Rucker who gave the team some valuable minutes and played strong defense, getting seven rebounds.

"We struggled all night long to rebound," Kempke said.

Spearville, now 24-0, gets ready for their semifinal game against Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (22-2) who defeated Wabaunsee (20-4) in the late game at the tournament Wednesday night.

Kempke said he told his team they were starting out 0-0 and they have to focus so they can play well. One key element is improving their turnover ratio.

"We have to be better at turnovers. If we turn it over 22 times against whomever we play Friday, we're going to struggle," Kempke said.

The Lancers, who are ranked No. 1 in the tournament, tip off time against Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, ranked fourth, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

That follows the first girls game at 3 p.m. between second ranked Wakeeney-Trego Community High School (23-1) vs sixth ranked Garden Plain High School (19-5).

Wakeeney-Trego defeated seventh ranked Bennington (16-7) by a score of 45-31 and Garden Plain, who was (18-5) and ranked sixth in the tournament, won 54-48 over third ranked Sterling (21-2).

