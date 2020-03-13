As news of the spread of the coronavirus occurs hourly, Dodge City and Ford County officials, as well as several business entities and Dodge City USD 443, are taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading locally if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed.

As of now, according to Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert, there has not been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ford County.

"As of today, Ford County does not suspect and has not identified any individuals with the COVID-19 virus," Gilbert said. "It is important to know Ford County Emergency Management and Public Health are actively participating in conference calls with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Centers for Disease Control and other agencies responsible for public health and safety."

Local officials met Thursday afternoon, as news of multiple cancellations of sporting events, concerts and district schools and college and university classes occurred across the nation.

As schools in the area go on spring break, discussions have taken place on the possibilities of schools taking an extended break if it’s needed.

"Currently we do not have any cancellations of activities," USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker said. "We are following guidelines provided by KDHE, KSDE, and Ford County Health Department.

"It is a fluid situation and we are monitoring it very closely.

"We will provide updates to our staff, students, and families through the district website, district email, and social media channels."

According to Gilbert, Ford County Administration, Emergency Management and Public Health have procedures in place to identify any suspected cases, including individuals traveling into the county with a presumed-positive status.

"At this time, all scheduled events throughout the Ford County community are continuing as planned with the exception of the KSHAA tournament at United Wireless Arena — that event has been canceled," Gilbert said.

Along with government entities taking precautions, several businesses in the area have already started taking precautionary measures for residents and visitors.

Best Western hotels in Dodge City stated that as the coronavirus situation continues to unfold, its hotels remain informed and educated on the latest news.

"Our No. 1 priority at our Best Western properties is to guarantee our guests that we are taking every precaution possible with this atrocious virus," Best Western general manager in Dodge City Brock Cunningham said. "We don't know what the outcome will be, but its always best to be prepared for the worst. Business hasn't been harmed much in the Midwest from this virus as of today and we pray that it continues to stay that way, for the business economy and the welfare of our community.

"We are taking every precaution possible and hope that every other hospitality business is doing the same.

"We use enhanced techniques to clean guest rooms after each guest stay and pay particular attention to high touch point areas, that include door handles, light switches, desk surfaces, telephones, television remote controls, bathroom handles and trash receptacles.

"As always we use disinfectant spray and use our UV lights that are 99.9% effective to kill or inactivate microorganisms.

"We have wall mounted hand sanitizer dispensers all over our common areas, such as the front desk, breakfast room furniture and service items, public restrooms, elevators and fitness center equipment.

"Our housekeepers are instructed to wear gloves while cleaning every room and to discard them after each room is cleaned."

Trinity Manor in Dodge City also has taken precautionary measures as it announced visitation has been restricted.

"Due to the CDCs newest guidelines, Trinity Manor has implemented a no visitation restriction until this virus can be contained, visits to our most vulnerable population – our elderly – needs to be restricted,” said Michelle Deegan, director of clinical services at Frontline Management. “Friends and family members are encouraged to communicate with residents by phone, on Skype or Facetime, email, text, or on a social media platform.”

As information changes hourly, Ford County officials want to remind residents of measures to take to prevent contracting the virus.

Use proper hand washing techniques; avoid attending large gatherings and work if you are feeling ill; avoid touching your mouth, eyes, nose without first washing your hands; cover your cough and sneeze; clean and disinfect contact surfaces (home, office, etc.)

For more information regarding ways to protect against COVID-19, visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/covid19.

A hotline is available through KDHE at 1-866-534-3463.

To contact the Ford County Public Health Department, call 620-227-4545.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.