St. Mary School in lockdown while suspect arrested at church

St. Mary School went in to lockdown Thursday afternoon for approximately 10 minutes as a precautionary measure while Garden City Police Department officers took a subject in to custody, without incident, inside the main chapel area at St. Mary Catholic Church, 503 St. John St.

GCPD Sgt. Lana Urteaga said in a release that upon investigation, Javier Alberto Cantos Jr., Newry, Pa., went uninvited into a home in the 400 block of Elm Street, prior to going to the church. Cantos allegedly made treating comments in addition to stating he had explosive devices on his person. He then walked to the church.

After he was located and arrested, officers located no explosive devices on Cantos or in the area.

Urteaga said there is no threat to the school or church and the investigation is on-going.

Cantos was lodged at the Finney County jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and aggravated criminal threat. The case has been forwarded to the Finney County Attorney’s office for further review.