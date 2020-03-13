St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so it is time to think

about getting seed potatoes in the ground.

Actually, any time from mid-to late-March is fine for potato planting. We may have to plant later this year if soil remains wet.

Be sure to buy seed potatoes rather than using those bought for

cooking. Seed potatoes are certified disease free and have plenty of

starch to sprout as quickly as soil temperatures allow.

Most seed potatoes can be cut into four pieces, though large potatoes may yield more, and small less. Each seed piece should be between 1.5 and 2 ounces.

Seed pieces this size will have more than one eye.

Each pound of potatoes should yield 8 to10 seed pieces. Cut the seed 2 to 3 days before planting so freshly cut surfaces have a chance to suberize, or toughen, and form a protective coating. Storing seed in a warm location during suberization will speed the process. Plant each seed piece about 1 to 2 inches deep and 8 to 12 inches apart in rows.

Though it is important to plant potatoes in March, emergence is slow. It is often mid- to late-April before new plants poke their way through the soil.

As the potatoes grow, pull soil up to the base of the plants. New potatoes are borne above the planted seed piece, and it is important to keep sunlight from hitting the new potatoes.

Exposed potatoes will turn green and produce a poisonous substance called solanine.

Keeping the potatoes covered will prevent this.

If you are planning on planting potatoes for a fall crop, save back some of the seed potatoes for planting in mid-July as it is hard to find seed potatoes during the summer.

Store the potatoes in a cool location or in a refrigerator.

It is especially important to let the potatoes sit in a protected location for 3 to 4 days after cutting as they tend to rot unless they have a chance to form a protective layer over the cut surface.

For more information on planting potatoes, contact the Ford County Extension Office.

Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service.