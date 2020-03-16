This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at salina.com/subscribenow.

Due to health concerns, the Smoky Hill Museum announces the postponement of the 1950s Film Series scheduled for this Thursday and Friday, March 19-20, at the Salina Art Center Cinema.

The Film Series, with sponsorship by Heritage Real Estate Advisors and the Ellsworth Independent-Reporter, will be rescheduled in mid or late May, with details forthcoming. Those who have already purchased tickets online may contact the SACenter at 785-827-1431 for a refund or to use those tickets as valid in May.