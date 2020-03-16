All remaining classes at Kansas State University will be taught remotely through the end of the semester, KSU President Richard Myers announced Monday.

He added that the university had canceled its in-person commencement ceremonies, which had been set to take place May 9, May 15 and May 16.

"Making these decisions has not been easy, but the health of our students, families and communities is paramount," Myers said. "Making these decisions now allows students, faculty and staff to plan accordingly with some certainty as we all make arrangements to adjust to the rapidly changing situations."

Also on Monday afternoon, the Topeka Zoo announced that while it will remain open to the public, all its public buildings would be closed.

"For the time being, the zoo will operate as an open air park," the zoo said in a news release.

Topeka’s city government announced soon afterward that its City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday had been canceled.

Also on Monday, Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah announced that walk-in vehicle registration renewals were being suspended until further notice at his office in the County Courthouse at 200 S.E. 7th and its annex at 5938 S.W. 17th, Suite 500.

"There will be a drop box at the courthouse and 17th Street annex for anyone wishing to drop off their renewals," Mah said in a news release. "Remember to include proof of insurance with mail-in or drop off the renewals."

For more information, go to Mah’s office’s website at http://www.snco.us/treasurer/ or call that office at 785-251-5415 for motor vehicle questions or 785-251-5416 for property tax questions.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library at 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. will be closed until March 29, the library announced in a news release Sunday evening.

"There is growing concern of the potential risk to library staff and customers and our ability to preserve an environment that facilitates health and safety," the release said.

In addition, The Capital-Journal received information Monday that:

• Though Shawnee County District Court remained open, continuances had been granted for all cases that were to have been heard between Monday and April 3 regarding limited action dockets, small claims dockets, traffic dockets, eviction dockets, driving under the influence dockets and misdemeanor criminal dockets. Felony criminal trials were proceeding as scheduled. Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Zachary J. McFall, who faces charges that include first-degree murder linked to last July’s gunshot death of Joaquin McKinney, 16.

• Safe Kids Kansas has postponed its "Safe Kids Day" event at the Topeka Zoo, which was scheduled to take place May 2. A new date hasn’t been set.

• Food and beverage operations, including the restaurant and bar, have been shut down at Capitol Plaza Hotel, 1701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Downtown restaurants Field of Greens and The Break Room at 909 and 911 S. Kansas Ave., respectively, will be closed until further notice, according to their Facebook pages.

• The lobby at Evergy, 818 S. Kansas Ave., has been closed for the next two weeks, according to a sign on the door.

• The front door was locked during regular business hours Monday to the Visitors Center for Visit Topeka, 719 S. Kansas Ave., Suite 100, though a sign attached to the door shared a phone number that visitors could call to receive assistance.

• The Kansas Prisoner Review Board has canceled public comment sessions it planned to hold this month in Derby and Topeka.

• The Topeka City Council transient guest tax committee meeting set for March 23 has been canceled.

• Topeka police have suspended the identification card program they operate and canceled the vehicle auction they had planned to hold March 25 at their impound lot.

• The board of the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority canceled its meeting that had been scheduled to take place Monday.

• The Shawnee County Department of Corrections reported all volunteer activities have been suspended and volunteers, including chaplaincy workers, were being told not to report until further notice. On-site video visitation is continuing. Professional visits are also continuing but must take place through glass.

• The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported it had suspended visitation at the county jail in Oskaloosa.