On March 12, Juan Tol-Juarez, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of rape as well as a charge of aggravated intimidation of a victim.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the arrest stems from two incidents where Tol-Juarez allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 14 between April 2016 and and June 2016 and between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29 this year.

According to the complaint filed in Ford County District Court, Tol-Juarez was also charged with aggravated intimidation of a victim which allegedly occurred sometime between April 2016 and June 2016.

According to the complaint, aggravated intimidation of a victim is defined as, "unlawfully and knowingly prevent or dissuade, or attempt to prevent or dissuade with an intent to vex, annoy, harm or injure in any way another person or an intent to thwart or interfere in any manner with the orderly administration of justice, any witness, victim or person acting on behalf of a victim who is under 18 years of age, from making any report of the victimization of a victim to any law enforcement officer, prosecutor, probation officer, parole officer, correctional officer, community correctional services officer or judicial officer."

According to Salzman, the potential penalty for rape, a severity level 1 person felony, is a punishment of between 147 months and 653 months in the Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

The penalty for aggravated intimidation of a victim, a severity level 6 person felony, is a punishment of between 17 and 46 months in the DOC and up to $300,000 in fines.

