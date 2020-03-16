World events over the last few weeks brought new meaning to the term "March Madness." So while the college basketball season couldn’t provide its usual conclusion, the voters in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll weighed in one last time to provide some measure of closure for the 2019-20 campaign.

Kansas was voted the No. 1 team, retaining the spot it held for the past three weeks while games were still being played. It wasn’t quite unanimous for the Jayhawks, however, as they received 29 of 32 first-place votes. Gonzaga, one of the few teams that was able to complete its conference tournament with a championship, will finish at No. 2 claiming the remaining three first-place nods. Atlantic-10 regular-season champ Dayton, Big 12 runner-up Baylor and ACC regular-season champ Florida State round out the top five.

San Diego State, the last team in Division I to lose this season, will finish at No. 6, followed by SEC top finisher Kentucky. Duke checks in at No. 8. Creighton and Villanova, fittingly, end up tied for ninth. The Wildcats and Blue Jays shared the top spot in the Big East along with No. 15 Seton Hall.

Though no league members made the top 10, the Big Ten is prominent in the rest of the poll. Six league members are ranked in the final poll, headed by No. 11 Maryland and No. 12 Michigan State. No. 14 Oregon ends up as the lone ranked squad from the Pac-12.