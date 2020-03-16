Sen. Molly Baumgardner appealed to House lawmakers Wednesday for support of a bill requiring production of annual academic report cards on each of the state’s foster children.

Less than 40% of Kansas foster children who were seniors last year graduated from high school, but neither the Kansas Department of Education nor the Kansas Department for Children and Families tracked data on more than 7,000 kids in the system.

She said too many foster children ended up in correctional facilities rather than colleges.

“I urge that you would support this particular bill because I think it’s going to help all of us,” said Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican. “They are our responsibility. I would suggest that they are our most vulnerable kids and I think we need to be able to step up and help them in any way that we can, but we can only do that if we know what we’re not really successful at.”

The Kansas Senate previously adopted the bill. If passed by the House and signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas would join Indiana as states requiring compilation of academic records on each students. The academic profile on foster children would center on standardized test scores, graduation rates, suspensions or expulsions.

Rep. David Benson, D-Overland Park, said he is in full support of the bill but was concerned about ability of the state to track youths who move frequently to different homes and schools.

DCF representative Ethan Belshe testified to the House Education Committee in favor of the bill, saying the agency “wholeheartedly supports” the bill.

Belshe asked legislators to amend the bill to include data on the percentage of youths involved in mental health programs such as the Mental Health Intervention Teen Pilot Program.

“We believe that this data will provide useful insights about the availability of mental health services to foster youth in our schools and we will also use this data to improve policy and practices,” Belshe said. “These are some of our most vulnerable youth and we want to make sure we’re getting them what they need.”