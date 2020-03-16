This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com/ at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

MEADE — The trout derby at Meade State Park will be postponed to a later date due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.

After discussions occurred with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Tourism, the decision was made for the postponement.

"The safety of our park visitors and trout derby participants is our number one priority," said Meade State Park in a news release. "The park remains open to all other outdoor recreational activities."

To stay up to date on all information, follow the park's Facebook page at facebook.com/MeadeStatePark or visit its website at ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations/Meade

For refund information, call 620-873-2572.

