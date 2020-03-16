This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at salina.com/subscribenow.

In light of the global pandemic of COVID-19, the Salina Symphony has made the decision to postpone the March 22 Salina Symphony Concert to May 3. The Rodgers & Hammerstein program will take the place of the original May 3 season finale program.

Symphony leadership will be closely monitoring the situation in the weeks to come and will be following the guidelines of state and local health officials regarding the May 3 performance.

Patrons are welcome to call the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309 with questions or concerns.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. The Symphony is conducted by Dr. David Littrell, interim music director. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.