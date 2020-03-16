This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com/ at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

With the cancellation of the remaining Kansas State High School Activities Association state basketball tournament games, coaches, teams and fans are dealing with the frustration and disappointment of not being able to finish their journey.

Spearville girls basketball coach Andrew Kempke said there have been a lot of emotions over the course of the last few days.

"Obviously, the girls were angry and heartbroken. Many of the girls on our team have worked to improve their game in hopes of one day playing for a state championship," Kempke said. "To have that taken away when just two wins away was completely devastating to them. "Breaking the news to the team that the remaining games had been cancelled was one of the most difficult things I have had to do."

Kempke said there has been an incredible outpouring of support from Spearville community members and fans that has made this experience a little easier to get through.

Some sort of recognition for the Spearville Lady Lancers season accomplishments will probably happen but nothing has been set at this time.

The Lady Lancers record was 24-0 when the tournament was cancelled. They were scheduled to play Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (22-2) in the semi final round.

