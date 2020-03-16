This month, the Xpress Wellness Urgent Care was happy to reveal the winner of their first "Germ Buster" coloring contest, participated by Dodge City USD 443 elementary students, in partnership with the local YMCA.

The "Germ Buster" contest served to address awareness during the season where harmful bacteria like cold and flu germs are more common, so they tend to spread quickly and how poor hygiene habits can impede success in the classroom.

"By educating children about how germs are spread, and ways to prevent the transmission of germs, we hope to reduce the spread of disease in our community," said Xpress Wellness Kansas Marketing Coordinator Ryan Jacobs.

The Centers for Disease Control, based on their statistics, estimates that annually nearly 22 million school days are lost due to the common cold.

According to reports from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas was listed as having high influenza-like activity in the week, ending Feb 2020.

For the theme, students were asked to create a piece of art, depicting Xpress Wellness Urgent Care’s mascot, Pronto, demonstrating proper hand washing techniques and warding off germs.

"We were overwhelmed by the success of our first coloring contest," said Jacobs.

Deciding on the winners proved difficult, with dozens of coloring submissions from across participating Dodge City elementary schools.

Entries were judged by clinic staff on originality, creativity, and content, with first place being awarded to first grader Hudson Beck.

Second place went to first grader Zaylee Kern, while third place was given to third grader Noah Vega.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is located at 1513 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd and is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com