Children in Leavenworth County are out of school this week. Some were already scheduled to be out of class for spring break. But for others, classes have been canceled due to concern about the coronavirus outbreak.

And there was certainly Monday about whether classes will resume next week.

"We're basically working through multiple scenarios," said Jake Potter, spokesman for the Leavenworth public schools.

The Leavenworth public schools already had been scheduled to be closed this week for spring break.

He said district officials are in contact with the Leavenworth County Health Department as well as the Kansas State Department of Education and the governor's office.

Potter said school officials may know more about what will happen by the middle of this week.

"We're kind of in a holding pattern," Easton Superintendent Tim Beying said.

Students in the Easton school district were on spring break last week. And they remain out of school this week based on a recommendation from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending Americans cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Potter said school officials may have to take creative measures once school resumes to observe the distancing recommendations. He said activities such as morning assemblies would not take place.

School officials are using the additional time this week to disinfect buildings.

Ashley Razak, spokeswoman for the Basehor-Linwood public schools, said district personnel cleaned buildings last week as students were on spring break.

"They're going through our buildings again this week," she said.

At the college level, officials with the University of Saint Mary announced Monday that the school will not resume face-to-face classes this spring semester. All courses will be completed remotely, according to USM spokesman John Shultz.

All of USM's athletic activities have been canceled for the spring semester.

The university also will not have a traditional graduation ceremony at the end of the semester. USM officials are said to be "considering a variety of ways we may celebrate our graduates," according to Shultz.

